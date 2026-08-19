From Health Coverage To Maternity Leave: What Vijay Govt's Socialist Moves Really Signal | Explained

In the months since taking office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has been shaping a clearly left-of-centre governing philosophy. This week brought two more major announcements: a five-fold increase in health insurance coverage and equal maternity leave for all mothers. The annual limit under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has been raised from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh per family. Vijay framed access to medical treatment as a fundamental right, not a privilege, and pledged to remove barriers of income and geography. The government has also extended maternity leave for women government employees to a full year even for the third child, removing the previous 12-week limit. These moves continue Tamil Nadu’s long tradition of competitive welfare expansion.