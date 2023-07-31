From Kharge To Chandrababu Naidu, Everybody Wants Vande Bharat | Watch | In Focus

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express has been mired in controversy... moreVande Bharat Express has been mired in controversy ever since the PM flagged off the first one. Every time the PM inaugurated a new one, the opposition took it as an opportunity to question what is so unique or great about the train. But a recent TOI report dug out an interesting detail. Since its launch, the railway ministry has received 170 requests from members of parliament to ensure that the blue and white state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express runs through their constituencies. If these trains are costly and not as good as the government has projected them to be why does the number of requests to the railways keep increasing? Watch the full video for more details.