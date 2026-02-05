India and the United States have outlined the next phase of their bilateral partnership a day after finalising a major trade deal. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the media in Washington, highlighting cooperation across trade, defence, energy, nuclear technology and critical minerals. Both sides said the agreement reflects deeper strategic alignment following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. Watch the full report.
