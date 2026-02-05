Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / From Nukes To Defence: Jaishankar-Rubio Release India-US Trade Deal Details In Press Statement

From Nukes To Defence: Jaishankar-Rubio Release India-US Trade Deal Details In Press Statement

Updated: 05 Feb 2026, 01:04 am IST Livemint

India and the United States have outlined the next phase of their bilateral partnership a day after finalising a major trade deal. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the media in Washington, highlighting cooperation across trade, defence, energy, nuclear technology and critical minerals. Both sides said the agreement reflects deeper strategic alignment following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. Watch the full report.