Business News/ Videos / From Screens To Streets: Netflix To Promote Incredible India For Global Travelers | Watch

From Screens To Streets: Netflix To Promote Incredible India For Global Travelers | Watch

Updated: 03 Oct 2025, 08:07 pm IST Livemint

Netflix India has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to promote India’s landscapes, culture, and heritage globally. The collaboration will integrate Indian destinations into Netflix storylines, aiming to inspire international audiences to explore the country. Similar global trends show that films and series can significantly boost tourism and local economies. Watch.

 
