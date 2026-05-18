Subscribe

From Semiconductors To Green Hydrogen: India-Netherlands Sign 17 Big Deals During PM Modi's Visit

Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands has resulted in a major upgrade of bilateral ties, with both countries agreeing to elevate relations to a strategic partnership. During talks with Rob Jetten, the two sides announced 17 key outcomes spanning sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, energy, agriculture and maritime cooperation. Watch the full report.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 03:51 PM IST
India-Netherlands Sign 17 Big Deals During PM Modi's Visit
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosFrom Semiconductors To Green Hydrogen: India-Netherlands Sign 17 Big Deals During PM Modi's Visit
Advertisement
Read Next Story