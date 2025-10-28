India-China direct flights resume after 5-year hiatus! IndiGo 6E 1703 lands in Guangzhou from Kolkata on October 27, 2025, with 180 passengers. First since 2020 COVID & Galwan clash. Modi-Xi SCO meet, visa restarts signal thaw. China Eastern Shanghai-Delhi launches Nov 9. Pre-2020: 8.1L passengers! Watch the reconnection!
