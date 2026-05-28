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From Starbucks To Pizza Hut, Microsoft & Uber: Major Firms Pull Back From AI After Massive Losses

Major global companies are now facing growing questions over whether the rush toward AI-driven automation moved too fast and became far more expensive than expected. From Starbucks and Pizza Hut to Microsoft and Uber, several firms are reportedly re-evaluating AI systems after operational disruptions, rising compute costs, workflow mismatches and mounting financial pressure. Watch.

Livemint
Published28 May 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Microsoft, Uber: Firms Pull Back From AI After Big Losses
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