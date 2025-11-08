New York City’s political landscape has shifted dramatically after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win, leading to a notable change in tone from several high-profile business leaders. Despite earlier financial backing for Andrew Cuomo, figures such as Bill Ackman, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Gebbia, Mike Novogratz, and even Jamie Dimon are now signaling a readiness to engage with the incoming administration. Watch the full report
