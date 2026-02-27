From Traditional to New-Age IPOs: What’s Driving India’s Capital Market Rally? | Capital Compass

Sponsored by Adfactors PR Can India’s IPO momentum sustain into 2026? Or are we heading towards overheating? In Episode 4 of Capital Compass, host Anisha Jain speaks to Lakha Nair, MD & Head – Corporate Finance at Axis Capital, about: • The ongoing IPO surge • Whether valuations are stretched • Promoter cash-outs and OFS debates • Investor awareness & governance standards • The role of SEBI in new-age listings • Why 2026 could surpass previous records • What founders must get right before going public From niche tech businesses to Tier 2 and Tier 3 entrepreneurs entering public markets, India’s capital markets are evolving rapidly. Is this a frenzy or a structural shift? Watch the full conversation to understand what’s driving India’s primary markets and what investors should watch out for.