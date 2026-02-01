English
From What Gets Costly To Your Tax Returns; All You Need To Know About The Union Budget 2026

From What Gets Costly To Your Tax Returns; All You Need To Know About The Union Budget 2026

Updated: 01 Feb 2026, 09:59 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, 1 February, presented the Union Budget 2026, which introduced key reforms for the common man. It was the occasion of magh poornima and the FM started her speech with it. The focus was on students, farmers, women, healthcare workers, investors and taxpayers. #budget2026 #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #customs #sensex #nse #bse #rupee #dollar #budgetexpectations #budgetexplained

 
