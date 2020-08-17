From zero to 20% telemedicine consultation...: Fortis' Anil Vinayak on Covid

Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 08:55 AM IST

Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Office at Fort... moreAnil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Office at Fortis Healthcare shed light on how the hospital industry in India has been responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was speaking at the latest edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar series which seeks to decode how Indian business and consumers are dealing with the ongoing crisis, and at the same time preparing for a post-Covid world. Watch the full video for more.