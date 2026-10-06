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FSSAI Calls Nestle’s Low-Fat Dairy Whitener ‘Unsafe’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a non-compliance notice and banned the sale of Nestle’s Low Fat Dairy Whitener after a sample collected from Delhi’s five-star hotel The Lalit was declared ‘unsafe’ and ‘substandard.’ Laboratory analysis flagged non-compliance with statutory safety parameters. Official notices have been served to the hotel operator, Bharat Hotels Ltd, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The action forms part of intensified inspections targeting premium hotels and supply chains in the national capital.

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Published6 Oct 2026, 09:03 AM IST
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FSSAI Calls Nestle’s Low-Fat Dairy Whitener ‘Unsafe’
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