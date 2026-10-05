#FSSAI Declares #Nestle’s ‘Low Fat Dairy Whitener’ as ‘Unsafe’: All you Need to know

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a non-compliance notice and banned the sale of Nestle’s Low Fat Dairy Whitener after a sample collected from Delhi’s five-star hotel The Lalit was declared “unsafe” and “substandard.” Laboratory analysis flagged non-compliance with statutory safety parameters. Official notices have been served to the hotel operator, Bharat Hotels Ltd, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The action forms part of intensified inspections targeting premium hotels and supply chains in the national capital. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d