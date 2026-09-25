FSSAI Proposes Nationwide Ban On Sale Of Analogue Products As ‘Paneer’ | Watch

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has proposed strict nationwide restrictions on manufacturing, selling or distributing non-dairy analogue products labeled as “paneer.” Under the draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations 2026, any product made with non-dairy ingredients such as palm oil, plant starches or emulsifiers cannot use the term “paneer” on packaging, advertisements or menus. Real paneer is made from whole milk, while analogue versions typically use skimmed milk powder, cheap palm oil, starch and synthetic emulsifiers.