FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution Against Bisleri: Watch

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against packaged drinking water major Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after regulatory laboratory tests declared a water sample from its Goa facility unsafe. While a prosecution sanction empowers regulators to initiate legal proceedings in court—and does not constitute a court conviction or imply that all Bisleri bottles in the market are unsafe—the action stems from chemical safety violations flagged during multi-stage testing.