Funding Chill in Indian Startup Ecosystem | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:32 AM IST

The video reports on the state of startup funding in India, highlighting a significant drop in deal volume in February 2022 to a near nine-year low. The data reveals that just one startup received funding every ten hours during the month, compared to every three hours at the peak just a year ago. While concerns over sky-high valuations during 2021, when India crossed the milestone of having 100 unicorns, grew as tech peers in the developed markets got re-rated and had a domino impact on tech ventures in the country, investor caution has now led to several startups facing a severe financial crunch, with many others having to shut operations or merge with their peers. It is believed that these challenges for startups in India will require innovative solutions and collaboration between stakeholders to overcome.