‘Funny How Pro-Business American Administration…’, Jaishankar Stuns With His Response On Russian Oil

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:28 AM IST

‘Funny How Pro-Business American Administration…’, Jaishankar Stuns With His Response On Russian Oil External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar responded to the United States and Europe over tariffs on India, saying nobody had forced anyone to purchase refined oil or products from India. Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar said, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business' Watch his full response!