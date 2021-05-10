Home
Future of Dealmaking: Decoding private equity in the age of coronavirus
Updated: 10 May 2021, 12:36 AM IST
- As companies around the world reel from the unprecedented disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, private equity may emerge as a source of capital uniquely suited to help businesses weather the storm, while, in turn, putting money to work in transactions at favorable valuations. In the first episode of the second season of our series 'Future of Dealmaking : Capital Privado', we discuss if record levels of cash and a long-term investment horizon can make private equity a good candidate for assisting an economic recovery? Satish Chander, Partner, True North, a home-grown private equity firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management and Rohitashwa Prasad and Aarthi Sivanand, partners at law firm JSA weigh in to discuss dealmaking trends amid the crisis. Watch the interview for more.