Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Videos >Future of Green Buildings: Pushing their relevance in the COVID era

Future of Green Buildings: Pushing their relevance in the COVID era

Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 02:56 PM IST Livemint

Recent climate change events, as well as increased focus on sustainability and healthy living fuelled by the pandemic, make Green Buildings a burning topic today. Greening our existing buildings will not only transform our spaces into healthy and resilient habitations but will help increase efficiency in the consumption of resources. All this while helping build back better our battered economy in a post-COVID world. In the first dispatch of our series “The Future of Green Buildings,” we explore the vast benefits of greening lakhs of existing buildings with P. GopalaKrishnan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Green Business Certification Inc., Vinamra Srivastava, CEO Business Parks, Capitaland India, and Swapnil Joshi Industry 4.0 leader, Infosys. Watch the video for more.