Future of Green Buildings: Pushing their relevance in the COVID era

Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 02:56 PM IST

Recent climate change events, as well as increased focus on sustainability and healthy living fuelled by the pandemic, make Green Buildings a burning topic today. Greening our existing buildings will not only transform our spaces into healthy and resilient habitations but will help increase efficiency in the consumption of resources. All this while helping build back better our battered economy in a post-COVID world. In the first dispatch of our series “The Future of Green Buildings,” we explore the vast benefits of greening lakhs of existing buildings with P. GopalaKrishnan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Green Business Certification Inc., Vinamra Srivastava, CEO Business Parks, Capitaland India, and Swapnil Joshi Industry 4.0 leader, Infosys. Watch the video for more.