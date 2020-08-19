Future of Infrastructure Investments : Deep Dive into InvITs
In the first dispatch of Livemint special series '... moreIn the first dispatch of Livemint special series 'Future of Infrastructure Investments', we deep dive into the world of InvITs- Infrastructure Investment Trusts- investment instruments that work like mutual funds and are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In a thought leadership panel discussion with participation from Harsh Shah- CEO, IndiGrid, Sachin Gupta- Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings and Nilesh Shah- Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, we unravel better structures and routes to invest in infrastructure. Could InvITs be the answer? Watch the full discussion to know more.