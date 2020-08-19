Future of Infrastructure Investments : Deep Dive into InvITs

In the first dispatch of Livemint special series 'Future of Infrastructure Investments', we deep dive into the world of InvITs- Infrastructure Investment Trusts- investment instruments that work like mutual funds and are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In a thought leadership panel discussion with participation from Harsh Shah- CEO, IndiGrid, Sachin Gupta- Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings and Nilesh Shah- Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, we unravel better structures and routes to invest in infrastructure. Could InvITs be the answer? Watch the full discussion to know more.