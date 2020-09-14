Future of Payments | Episode 2 - The Winner Circle

Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 04:07 PM IST

With the payments sector changing at unprecedented... moreWith the payments sector changing at unprecedented speed, making agile decisions on how to adapt can be challenging. The winners will be those who integrate with a relentless focus on customer experience, Differentiate with real-time data, AI and ML, Strategically build and partner in open platforms and so on. Also, mobile payments is poised to finally have its day thanks to APIs and open banking. And delivering a unified mobile payments experience is ground zero in the battle for the consumer.