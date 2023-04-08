Future of the real estate market in India in 2023 | Mint Explains

Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:51 PM IST

The video is about how the real estate market is s... moreThe video is about how the real estate market is shaping up in a post-pandemic world. With vaccination drives and relaxation of restrictions, the market is showing signs of revival. The demand for affordable housing is likely to remain strong, particularly in urban areas, while commercial real estate could see a shift towards flexible and hybrid workspaces. Additionally, the Indian government’s focus on infrastructure development and introduction of regulatory reforms are expected to provide a boost to the real estate sector in the year 2023.