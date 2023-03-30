G-20 delegates shake a leg to Oscar-winning ‘Natu-Natu’ from RRR I Watch

Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST

G20 delegates who are in Chandigarh for the 2nd Agriculture Deputies’ Meeting were seen shaking a leg to ‘natu-natu’ the Academy Award winning song from the movie RRR. Agriculture Working Group delegates were welcomed at the famous Rock Garden of Chandigarh on March 29th by the Rock Garden authority. In the video that was released later last night, the G20 Delegates can be seen shaking a leg.