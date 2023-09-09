Hello User
Business News/ Videos / G20 Delegates To Get Hands-On UPI Experience; Gov’t Plans To Credit Their Wallets | Watch

G20 Delegates To Get Hands-On UPI Experience; Gov’t Plans To Credit Their Wallets | Watch

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST Livemint

India is all set for the G20. On the sidelines of the summit, India has set up several centres where India's prowess in the fintech and digital sector will be at display. G 20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla while addressing the media said, ‘There will be a strong emphasis on technology, especially technology that is linked to digital public infrastructure. And in that context, we will have a few exhibitions at the Media Center. We have a Reserve Bank of India innovation hub which is again in the Media Center. And this innovation hub will display technologies which have not yet been introduced to the public.’

