G20 Summit Kicks Off; PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders At Bharat Mandapam | Watch

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Today the G20 summit in New Delhi kicked off with ... moreToday the G20 summit in New Delhi kicked off with great fanfare. In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam. Watch.