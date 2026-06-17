G7's Viral Side: Melodi Reunion, Meloni's Smoking Confession & Trump Joke | Watch

The G7 Summit in Evian, France, witnessed several viral and unscripted moments away from the high-stakes discussions on global conflicts and the economy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again grabbed headlines with her ‘most famous couple’ remark to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reviving the viral ‘Melodi’ buzz. Meloni also surprised fellow leaders with a candid confession about quitting smoking just a month ago. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump joked with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, French President Emmanuel Macron had a tense exchange involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Zelensky himself signaled interest in a future face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch the full report for all the biggest viral moments, candid exchanges, and behind-the-scenes interactions from the G7 Summit 2026.