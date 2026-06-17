#G7Summit: #MarkCarney Reveals How #Canada & #India Are Progressing On #CEPA | #WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India and Canada are making strong progress on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and have set a clear deadline to finalise the deal by the G20 Summit. Speaking warmly about bilateral ties, Carney praised PM Modi for setting a “high bar” for the relationship and expressed confidence in deeper cooperation. He stated the shared objective is to double bilateral trade by the end of this decade. The remarks signal fresh momentum in India-Canada relations after months of strain.