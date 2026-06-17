Subscribe

#G7Summit: #MarkCarney Reveals How #Canada & #India Are Progressing On #CEPA | #WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India and Canada are making strong progress on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and have set a clear deadline to finalise the deal by the G20 Summit. Speaking warmly about bilateral ties, Carney praised PM Modi for setting a “high bar” for the relationship and expressed confidence in deeper cooperation. He stated the shared objective is to double bilateral trade by the end of this decade. The remarks signal fresh momentum in India-Canada relations after months of strain.

Livemint
Published17 Jun 2026, 07:56 PM IST
G7Summit: Mark Carney Reveals How Canada & India Are Progressing On CEPA
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos#G7Summit: #MarkCarney Reveals How #Canada & #India Are Progressing On #CEPA | #WATCH
Advertisement
Read Next Story