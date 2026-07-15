Gadkari Announces 'Flying Buses' Plan To Tackle Traffic Congestion In Indian Cities

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled an ambitious plan to introduce “flying buses” as part of an electric Mass Rapid Transport System to tackle severe traffic congestion in India’s growing cities. Speaking at the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway inauguration, Gadkari said the system will allow people to travel quickly across cities. He also referenced his earlier initiative of seaplanes, noting he personally landed one in the sea.