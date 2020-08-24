Home >Videos >Gadkari promotes pilot project to run electric buses with private investment

Gadkari promotes pilot project to run electric buses with private investment

Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 05:57 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promoted a pilot proj... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout