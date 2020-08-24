Gadkari promotes pilot project to run electric buses with private investment

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promoted a pilot project to run electric buses with private investment. He spoke about the London model of public transport and said that he has been trying to implement it. “If anyone is ready to invest in India, we can provide them with a pilot project to run buses on electricity in a city. I am confident that they will get more margin as compared to running buses on diesel. It's a very attractive project,” said Gadkari. Watch the full video to know more.