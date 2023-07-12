Hello User
Business News/ Videos / ‘Game Over’: How 28% GST Could Kill The Gaming Industry | Explained

‘Game Over’: How 28% GST Could Kill The Gaming Industry | Explained

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Livemint

The recently announced 28% GST on the gaming industry has set the cat amongst the pigeons. Provoking very strong criticism and opposition from industry stakeholders. Roland Landers, CEO of The All India Gaming Federation said that the decision was 'unconstitutional, irrational and egregious’. Several observers and experts have called it a self-goal, and a move that could kill the nascent gaming industry in the country altogether. Why is the industry reacting so strongly? And what's the rationale behind calling the move an industry killer? Watch the video to find out.

