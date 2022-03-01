Home
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ clashes with ‘Valimai,’ ‘Bheemla Nayak’
Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Livemint
- Cinemas were in for a big test at the box office last weekend with the release of a major Hindi film, Gangubai Kathiawadi that clashed with two big-ticket southern offerings—Valimai (Tamil) and Bheemla Nayak (Telugu). In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.