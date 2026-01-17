English
Business News/ Videos / Gates Foundation Reveal $9 Billion Budget While Hundreds Face Layoffs

Gates Foundation Reveal $9 Billion Budget While Hundreds Face Layoffs

Updated: 17 Jan 2026, 12:10 am IST Livemint

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Unveils Record $9 Billion Budget for 2026—While Cutting Up to 500 Jobs! Largest spending ever, up from $8.74B, focuses on polio eradication, AI health tools, maternal health, poverty reduction, US education & global vaccines. Foundation to shut down by 2045 as Bill Gates gives away nearly all wealth. New Africa & India division launched amid global funding drought—$200B+ pledged until closure.

 
