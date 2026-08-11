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Gautam Adani’s First Reaction to US Court Dropping Corruption Charges | Watch

Gautam Adani has welcomed a US court’s decision to dismiss corruption charges against him and his nephew Sagar Adani. US prosecutors had argued that the case lacked a sound legal foundation and should never have been brought. Adani said his faith in truth, fairness and the judicial process remained unwavering through the challenging period. The decision brings an end to a closely watched legal case involving allegations linked to an Indian solar energy project. Watch this video for the latest developments, the US court ruling and Adani’s reaction.

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Published11 Aug 2026, 03:16 PM IST
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Gautam Adani’s First Reaction to US Court Dropping Corruption Charges
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