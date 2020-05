GDP growth dips to 3.1% in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2% in 2019-2020

Updated: 29 May 2020, 11:34 PM IST

Livemint

India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in... moreIndia's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter. The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth rates for each of the previous three quarters. Watch the full video for all the details