GDP slows down to 4.4% in 3rd quarter; Can India still achieve its 7% growth target for 2022-23?

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 06:31 AM IST

National statistical office released the GDP numbers for 3rd quarter of the current fiscal year. India's GDP has come down to 4.4%, a roughly 2% decrease since the July-September quarter. Why did the GDP growth rate come down? What can India do to stay on track to achieve the growth rate estimates of 7% for this fiscal? Watch to find out.