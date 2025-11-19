Hello User
Gen Z vs 'Toxic' Boss: Viral WhatsApp Chats Spark Heated Debate On India's Work Culture | Watch

Gen Z vs 'Toxic' Boss: Viral WhatsApp Chats Spark Heated Debate On India's Work Culture | Watch

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 09:04 pm IST Livemint

A WhatsApp exchange between a young employee and his manager has ignited a nationwide debate on workplace behaviour in India. The viral chat, widely shared across social platforms, has drawn sharp reactions about boundaries, empathy and changing expectations in modern offices. Many users are now questioning long-standing corporate norms and whether a generational shift is reshaping how employees respond to pressure. The conversation has since become a flashpoint in discussions on professionalism, power dynamics and respect at work. Watch.