Gender Divide: How to ensure financial agency & digital access for women

#Charcha2022 brought leaders across development ec... more#Charcha2022 brought leaders across development ecosystem together to build the narrative on resilient livelihoods at this in-person event held on 4th August in New Delhi. The 'Fostering Women's Livelihoods' session was hosted by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with The/Nudge Forum.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.