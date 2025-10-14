They’re called “unserious,” glued to memes, and tuned out from politics. But in the last 4 years, #genzprotests have toppled 3 governments across South Asia. From Nepal’s social media ban to Bangladesh’s job quota crisis and Sri Lanka’s inflation-fueled unrest, young people are organizing, risking their lives, and demanding change. Watch how Gen Z is reshaping politics—one spark at a time.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.