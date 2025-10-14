English
'Gen-Z Doesn't Care About Politics': REALLY? | How the Youth Toppled THREE Govts in Four Years

‘Gen-Z Doesn’t Care About Politics’: REALLY? | How the Youth Toppled THREE Govts in Four Years

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 03:01 pm IST Anna Mathew

They’re called “unserious,” glued to memes, and tuned out from politics. But in the last 4 years, #genzprotests have toppled 3 governments across South Asia. From Nepal’s social media ban to Bangladesh’s job quota crisis and Sri Lanka’s inflation-fueled unrest, young people are organizing, risking their lives, and demanding change. Watch how Gen Z is reshaping politics—one spark at a time.

 
