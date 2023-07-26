Gen-Z & Millennials Are Fueling India’s Retail Boom; Segment To Grow To $1.3 Trillion By 2030

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:22 PM IST

According to a recent report India's retail sector... moreAccording to a recent report India's retail sector is going to expand to $1.3 trillion fuelled by the middle class. The report claims those earning between ₹2.5 to ₹10 lakhs annually are ushering in a new, massive retail boom in the country. As part of the middle class, you make up what’s called India’s mass consumer segment and this is projected to drive 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars in the overall Indian retail market and nearly 45% of the 300 $ e-commerce segment by 2030.