German Travel Vlogger's Viral Delhi Metro Video: Stereotypes Distorting West's India Perception?

German Travel Vlogger's Viral Delhi Metro Video: Stereotypes Distorting West's India Perception?

Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 05:10 PM IST Livemint

German vlogger Alex Welder came to India's capital city, New Delhi, and says he was pleasantly surprised by the public transport especially the metro rail. Welder says he did not expect metros like this in India and that stereotypes about India always show old buses and noisy rickshaws, but cities like Delhi and Agra actually have a decent metro system. He goes on to say that these are all things he has seen in South Korea, Japan and China but honestly did not expect to find in India. Watch

