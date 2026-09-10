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Germany Shifting To Far-Right? AfD's Election Victory 'Shocks' Merz; What Does It Mean For Europe

Germany’s political landscape is facing a major test after the far-right party AfD, secured nearly 44% of the vote in the Saxony-Anhalt state election, more than double its 2021 result. AfD’s rise comes amid growing support for nationalist and anti-immigration parties across Europe, raising wider questions about future of the European right. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:57 AM IST
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Germany: AfD's Election Victory 'Shocks' Merz; What Does It Mean For Europe
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