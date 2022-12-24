Get Your Startup Funding Through SISFS | Startup Buzz

In this video, you get to know how you can avail o... moreIn this video, you get to know how you can avail of funding from the government for your start-up. The scheme is called Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme or SISFS. This video also talks about the eligibility criteria its benefits etc.
