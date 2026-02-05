Three minor sisters were found dead in Ghaziabad, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances of their deaths. Authorities have indicated that preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, with officials examining mobile phones and diaries as part of the inquiry. The Ghaziabad Police are looking into links with an online Korean mobile game as part of that probe. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.