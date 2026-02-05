English
Business News/ Videos / Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die by Suicide; Police Suspect Online Game Obsession

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die by Suicide; Police Suspect Online Game Obsession

Updated: 05 Feb 2026, 01:02 am IST Livemint

Three minor sisters were found dead in Ghaziabad, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances of their deaths. Authorities have indicated that preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, with officials examining mobile phones and diaries as part of the inquiry. The Ghaziabad Police are looking into links with an online Korean mobile game as part of that probe. Watch.

 
