Gifting stocks? Points to remember if you want to save tax | Mint Primer

Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:37 AM IST

Investing in stocks or other financial instruments... moreInvesting in stocks or other financial instruments in your name raises your tax obligation and may drive you into a higher income tax band. For greater utilization, you can take a slight detour on investments. Individuals in India can save tax in a variety of methods under various provisions of the Income Tax Act. Giving stocks to your children and parents is one method to save money on taxes. Experts, on the other hand, advise that the gifted money be invested since it not only saves tax but also generates tax-free income under several sections of the IT laws of the country. Let's discuss the various ways you can give shares and how the government taxes them.