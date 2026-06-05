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#GitaGopinath Explains What Happens If #IranWar Doesn't End Soon | WATCH

Former IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has issued a stark warning on the global impact of a prolonged West Asia war. She expressed concern that markets are not sufficiently pricing in the risks of an extended conflict. If the war continues, oil prices could surge to $120–140 per barrel, potentially dragging global growth down from the current 3.1% projection to 2.5% or even closer to 2%.Gopinath noted that while West Asia tensions create negativity, the ongoing AI boom is currently offsetting these risks for countries like the US, South Korea, and Taiwan. Watch Gita Gopinath’s full assessment of the economic risks from the #westasiawar.

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Published5 Jun 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Gita Gopinath Explains What Happens If Iran War Doesn't End Soon | WATCH
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