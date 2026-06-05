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#GitaGopinath Reveals Why #Stocks Keep Hitting Record Highs Despite Ongoing #WestAsiaWar | WATCH

Former IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath explained why stock markets in the US, South Korea, and Taiwan are hitting all-time highs despite tensions in West Asia. According to Gopinath, the massive AI boom is the dominant force driving market valuations, overshadowing geopolitical risks from the Middle East. What's happening in the US and in Korea, and in Taiwan is the AI story, she said, highlighting how AI enthusiasm continues to fuel investor confidence. Watch Gita Gopinath’s sharp insights on the AI-driven global market surge amid West Asia tensions.

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Published5 Jun 2026, 12:44 PM IST
GitaGopinath Reveals Why Stocks Keep Hitting Record Highs Despite West Asia War
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